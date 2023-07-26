CROSSVILLE, TN -- Crossville, Inc. recently announced opened a new distribution facility in the Huntington Business Park in Loudon, TN. The new warehouse spans 130,424 square feet and offers the company close access to its main manufacturing facilities and to the interstate highway system.

“Being centrally located within our distribution footprint, close proximity to our primary manufacturing facilities, and competitive lease rates made the warehouse the perfect choice for our newest distribution facility,” said Barry Dayton, Crossville’s vice president of logistics and studio operations. “With this new high-quality, turn-key facility, we look forward to a successful and long-term partnership with the Hollingsworth Companies and the City of Loudon.”

“As has been immensely evident during the last few years, the supply chain system is vitally important to construction logistics. Being able to continue supplying our American-made products to designers and installers quickly and efficiently will be enhanced through our new Loudon, TN, facility,” explained Larry Browder, Crossville’s executive vice president of sales.

The Huntington Business Park is conveniently located about 30 miles from downtown Knoxville, TN. on I-75 and seven miles from I-40. This location offers a combination of competitive labor while being close to quality-of-life amenities. Loudon County is close to Knoxville, providing access to a highly skilled workforce.

For more information on this collection, visit crossvilleinc.com.