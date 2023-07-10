This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The bright green-yellow veining found in Veneto Limone marble distinguishes it from other natural stones by providing a color highlight that brings a bold design vividly to life. The luxurious exotic material, now available in Walker Zanger’s slab gallery, is offered in a polished finish and 2cm thickness.