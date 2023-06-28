DALLAS, TX -- Dal-Tile LLC recently received its second “Vendor Of The Year” award from custom luxury homebuilder AR Homes®. This is an exceptionally prestigious win, given the level of excellence AR Homes® expects from its stable of top-tier suppliers and vendor partners. Dal-Tile LLC surpassed other nationally-renowned supplier partners such as GE Appliances, Moen, Sherwin-Williams and Carrier to capture this year’s “Vendor Of The Year” title. Dal-Tile LLC is parent company of three leading powerhouse brands of tile, stone, and countertop products — Daltile, Marazzi, and American Olean — featured throughout AR Homes®’ nationwide luxury custom home builds.

“AR Homes® is proud to have Daltile as a trusted partner, supplying their exceptional products for our custom, luxury homes across the nation. Daltile’s commitment to quality, innovation, and design perfectly aligns with our vision of delivering the best in custom home building. We value our partnership with Daltile and look forward to continuing to create remarkable living spaces together,” says C.R. Herro, CEO of AR Franchising, Inc.

“We are thrilled to be named AR Homes®’ Vendor Of The Year, and equally proud to be associated with a builder of their stature,” said Dan Butterfield, vice president of residential sales for Dal-Tile LLC. “We will continue to serve them well via our unique Dal-Tile Builder Studio program. Dal-Tile’s Builder Studio offers more than 200 of our best-suited, builder-favored product collections from Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean, in one easy-to-use program. Offering three of the industry’s most important brands in one program ultimately puts the most comprehensive tile resource in the industry and ‘The Power of Choice’ into the hands of builders, simplifying an important step in the process of new home construction.”

“An additional key to home builders’ success in the current environment is that 95% of the products in our Dal-Tile Builder Studio program are made in North America,” said Butterfield. “Adding this to our nationwide network of more than 300 sales service centers and private fleet of more than 500 trucks, our brands consistently provide the nation’s builders with guaranteed availability and greatly reduced delivery times.”