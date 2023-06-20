XIAMEN, CHINA -- The 23rd China Xiamen International Stone Fair successfully took place from June 5 to 8, 2023. The entire exhibition space spanned 170,000 square meters, with eight exhibition areas in 22 halls: Domestic Stone Area, Machinery & Tools Area, International Area, Artificial Stone Area, Outdoor Area, Design Area, Media Area and Natural Stone Varieties Collection.

The number of exhibiting companies was beyond expectation, according to show management. A total of 1,308 companies participated in Xiamen Stone Fair 2023, including 174 in the international area. Pavilions from Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Egypt, Portugal and other countries have returned to Xiamen. Meanwhile, a number of industrial clusters in China has organized several groups of brands this year, including Guizhou Province, Macheng City and Sui County in Hubei Province, Jiaohe City in Jilin Province and Laizhou City in Shandong Province. Moreover, show management reports foreign trade enterprises had outstanding performances during the four-day exhibition.

In terms of visitors and trade buyers, the total number reached 139,041. Compared with the 2019 edition, about 50% of overseas visitors have returned, and the increase of Chinese buyers accounted for 24.75%. The overseas visitors came from 91 countries and regions to attend the exhibition, among which the top five countries were India, Russia, South Korea, Vietnam and Malaysia. Furthermore, over 100 groups of global hosted buyers, industry associations, designers, institutions, colleges and other visiting delegations have attended Xiamen Stone Fair in June to connect in this industry event.