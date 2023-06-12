LOUISVILLE, KY -- Louisville Tile Distributors announced the success of its recent sales and branch manager conferences and trade shows. The transformative events, held under the theme of "Elevated Execution," were meticulously designed to engage, inspire, and empower Louisville’s exceptional sales and branch management teams, while fostering invaluable connections with its esteemed vendors in attendance.

These regional conferences and trade shows, held in Nashville, TN, from May 15 to May 17, and in Indianapolis, IN, from May 22 to May 24, brought together the dynamic members of Louisville’s sales force and branch leadership from across the organization, with representation from every market. The primary objective was to enhance skills, share insights and ignite passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences. With a carefully curated program of captivating presentations, interactive workshops and collaborative sessions, the sales and branch leadership teams gained invaluable knowledge, exchanged best practices, and honed their abilities to execute at the highest level.

Embracing the theme of "Elevated Execution," attendees were inspired to push boundaries, embrace innovation, and cultivate a mindset of continuous improvement. Through engaging sessions and practical exercises, the teams acquired the tools, strategies, and motivation to exceed customer expectations and fuel growth. Carol Atkins, vice president of operations shared, “the time together highlighted our focus on building a team that serves our customers and partners, both internal and external, through continuous development of not only the tools we use, but our approach to working together and developing our teams to provide value added support.”

“True success in serving our customers starts by empowering our employees,” declared Brian Combs, senior vice president of strategy. “Through prioritizing their growth and development, we establish a solid groundwork for delivering exceptional service and fostering enduring relationships. Our recent meetings truly exemplified this philosophy, and the overwhelming feedback and motivation that followed were truly remarkable.”

On the final day of each conference, Louisville Tile hosted a trade show, giving participating vendors a platform to showcase their latest products, innovations and solutions. The trade show facilitated meaningful conversations, enabling the teams to forge stronger partnerships, explore new business opportunities and gain valuable insights into industry trends.

Louisville Tile extends its gratitude to all participants, vendors and partners who contributed to the exceptional success of these events. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing talent, embracing innovation and cultivating lasting relationships that drive mutual success.