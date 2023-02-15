LOUISVILLE, KY -- Louisville Tile Distributors, Inc. (“Louisville Tile”) recently announced that Shannon Eisele has been appointed vice president of client experience and product development.

Ms. Eisele has built a strong history working at key management positions within the flooring industry. She returns to Louisville Tile after nearly four years as sales manager of Shoch Tile & Carpet, a Cincinnati based dealer focused on the tri-state area of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Prior to that post, Eisele was sales & product selection manager at Bella Stone, a stone fabricator also located in Cincinnati. For nearly eight years prior to that, she was showroom manager & project designer for the Cincinnati location of Louisville Tile.

"I've always taken each of my positions very seriously," Eisele stated. "Those previous years working at Louisville Tile were great. In particular, it was a family-owned firm that personified the phrase 'treating all employees and vendors like family.' Even when I left, I stayed in touch with my 'family' at Louisville Tile. I kept an eye on the company, and it was clear to me that they were positioning themselves for dynamic growth. When an executive position became available, it was a no-brainer. I am thrilled to once again be part of Louisville Tile!"

Shannon Eisele, a member of Louisville Tile's Executive Team, works out of the firm's headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky. She may be reached at SEisele@louisville-tile.com.