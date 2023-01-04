CASTELLÒN, SPAIN -- Neolith, the global leader in sintered stone, is coming back strong at KBIS 2023, the world’s most important kitchen and bath innovation show, which will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 31st to February 2nd.

Following its recent successful expansion throughout North America, Neolith is betting high on the American trade show once again. This year, it is ready to revolutionize the show by presenting cutting-edge technologies, more sustainable designs and innovative architectural solutions. And in line with its “touch.feel.live” philosophy, Neolith is offering visitors this year an immersive brand experience which will come to life through the creation of a unique, innovative space.

Neolith will be present with a more than 2400 square foot stand where it will be showcasing its all-new models for the first time in the U.S. market and the new generation of Neolith products which combine the most innovative and sustainable technology with design and art in its Iconic Design collection—an absolute revolution in this sector. The company will be spreading the news for its cutting-edge solutions with an exclusive and hardly conventional booth concept comprised of a fully equipped apartment displaying all the brand’s potential beyond kitchen and bath design. Although those rooms have catapulted the brand to becoming the preference among sector professionals and end users, Neolith will be revealing the versatility of its surfaces across numerous other indoor and outdoor applications given the innovation and sustainability in its developments. Neolith will offer a sample of emotion-evoking spaces with an interactive schedule of exclusive events throughout KBIS to welcome the brand’s followers and the architecture and interior design communities.

The company’s constant commitment to remaining on the cutting-edge of sustainability has led it to become one of the most environmentally-friendly materials available today, inspiring new architectural trends. The company continues to implement new production processes based on recycling materials and the use of renewable energies as it advocates sustainable beauty in all of its collections. Neolith recently received the prestigious “Zero Waste” certification with an excellent plus score, which is the highest that can be awarded. It certifies that Neolith not only does the foregoing, but it also recovers and recycles more than 95% of its waste by giving it new value and thus contributing to the circular economy.

The Neolith booth, where visitors can experience first-hand the brand’s philosophy while finding out about all of its new developments, will be located in the North Building, booth N2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. KBIS, the largest trade show of its kind in North America attracts people from all areas from the worlds of architecture, design and construction.