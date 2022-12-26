New Ravenna released the Heritage Collection in celebration of its 30th anniversary. The 14 mosaic designs in the collection are handcrafted in Virginia from stone, jewel glass and Glazed Basalto with accents of brass and metallic glaze.

Heritage was inspired by New Ravenna's three decades of artisan innovation, which have created an American legacy in the art of mosaic design. The essential design ethos from each decade was reinterpreted to create a collection that honors ancient mosaic techniques, while celebrating innovation in materials and imaginative design.