For over 15 years our QuickQuote countertop software has empowered veteran industry professionals and novice CSRs alike to create professional countertop quotes and drawings in mere moments. Its uniquely intuitive, fabricator-inspired interface instantly generates a fully-labeled scale drawing side by side with each quote. They can then be printed together on a single page, exported to several formats like .PDF and .DXF, and transferred directly to QuickBooks®.

With a wide range of pricing methods and customizable options, QuickQuote’s flexibility is second to none, adapting to fit your business rather than the other way around, and it features a built-in calendar to schedule everything from fabrication to installation, a home for your slab inventory, and the option to lay out countertops on those slabs, all as part of one standalone package.

For more information and a free trial of QuickQuote, check out our website at: quickquotecountertops.com