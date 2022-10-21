DALLAS, TX -- Daltile is pleased to be part of the most recent R.I.S.E home given by the Gary Sinise Foundation to retired U.S. Army Captain Derick Carver, who was severely wounded during his service in Afghanistan. Through its R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program, the Gary Sinise Foundation constructs one-of-a-kind specially adapted smart homes for our nation’s most severely wounded heroes. These 100% mortgage-free homes ease the daily challenges faced by the wounded heroes and their families. Carver’s home is the 80th home built by the R.I.S.E. program. Daltile donated tile products for the home.

“Daltile is truly honored to be part of bringing this new home to Captain Carver,” said Jay Samber, senior director of installation product sales for Daltile. “The Gary Sinise Foundation is passionate about giving back to those veterans who have served and sacrificed so valiantly for the freedoms we enjoy as Americans.”

To learn more, visit garysinisefoundation.org/rise.