During a recent Stone Industry Education event organized by Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute, Blake Christiansen of Valley View Granite, based in Salt Lake City, UT, engaged the audience with a lively discussion about bottlenecks that often occur in the production or installation process. Hear what were some pain points for Christiansen and other seasoned industry veterans and suggestions they had to keep things moving along for a successful outcome.

