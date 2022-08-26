PLATTSBURGH, NY -- Schluter-Systems announces the appointment of Dan Marvin to the position of Director of Product Standards and Sustainability. Marvin joined the Schluter team on August 15, 2022. “Dan’s addition to the team further strengthens Schluter-Systems’ goal of being an industry leader, not only in innovation and quality, but also in sustainability,” said Chantal Brunet, business support leader.

Marvin will be joining the International Technical Network team where he will champion sustainability for Schluter’s products, oversee code compliance, participate in product development and help the team in developing product and performance standards. He comes to Schluter-Systems with more than 30 years of experience in the flooring and tile industry, having previously held senior management positions at Metropolitan Ceramics/Ironrock, MAPEI Corp, Florida Tile, Inc. and American Olean/ Dal Tile. He is also very active with standards groups, including American National Standards Institute (ANSI), International Standards Organization (ISO), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) and the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Moreover, Marvin is a long-time contributor to the technical committees for National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA) and the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) where he serves on the Executive Board and as the chairman of the Green Initiative Committee. He has also written numerous articles for industry publications, such as Construction Specifier, TILE Magazine and Interiors and Surfaces, among many others, and has served as a speaker at industry events such as Coverings and Surfaces.

“Dan’s wealth of experience in the flooring and tile industry positions him to be an effective leader in our efforts to produce industry-leading, innovative solutions, raise the bar for industry standards and ensure that Schluter-Systems moves into the future with an eye toward sustainable development,” said Brunet.