La Palometa is an isolated single-family house located in an enviable landscape in the interior of Castellón, Spain. The homeowners sought a living space that could be integrated into its surroundings and could adapt to the natural topography of the land -- taking advantage of the existing terraces. They also desired for it to be self-sufficient and to have a minimum energy consumption.

With these premises, La Palometa was conceived by sanahuja&partners studioas a house for seasonal use that has privileged views toward the interior landscape of the province of Castellón and toward the sea that fades on its horizon. The full house develops on a single floor: the day area, consisting of a living-dining room, kitchen and a guest bathroom; the sleeping area, comprising three bedrooms with two bathrooms and a suite with bathroom and dressing room; the outdoor area, characterized by a private pool whose horizon blends with the landscape of the place and the view of the north coast of Castellón.

The home’s contemporary architecture is built with material reflective of the surrounding environment. Natural stone was extensively used for the exterior design, as well as portions of the interior. The material, which consists of a range of gray and beige shades, forms solid exterior walls, as well as walls around the pool. The rough-cut dry-stacked pieces provide a sense of permanence and anchor the residence to its beautiful property with its majestic views. The textured stone pieces, combined with corten steel, wood, exposed concrete and glass, further enhance the home’s aesthetic.



