Lake Zurich, IL -- WarmlyYours has introduced a brand new attachment grid for use with electric snow melting cables.

The Snow Melt Embeddable Attachment Grid functions as a framework to attach snow melting cables to when used for heated snow melting systems for projects like outdoor stairs, driveways, walkways and more. This product can be embedded on top of existing concrete surfaces or under pavers, bluestone or tile.

The grid has a 1- x 1-inch square pattern so that snow melting cables can be secured to it with cable ties, which helps not only to maintain proper spacing but also the right depth of the heating elements to ensure optimal performance. This product, which is made of multi-filament polyester yarns, is durable and can be easily cut to shape on the jobsite.

Julia Billen, owner and president of WarmlyYours, said that the onboarding of this grid product came about directly from customer feedback.

“One of the most common questions we would get from both professional installers and DIYers was ‘what do I attach the cables to?’” said Billen. “That’s a crucial stage for the installation and you can’t use rough frameworks like chicken wire that might damage the cable so we knew we had to find a different solution, which led us to this new grid product.”

The Snow Melt Embeddable Attachment Grid is available in 3- x 50-feet rolls and is compatible with WarmlyYours’ snow melting cables.