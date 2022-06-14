VITÓRIA, BRAZIL -- The recurring meeting of the It's Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone Management Committee, an export incentive program developed by the Brazilian Center of Natural Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), held on June 1, 2022 was marked by the deliberation of new actions. Among them, the participation of the Brazilian natural stone sector at Casa Brasil London 2022, which is scheduled from August 25th to September 8th.

Casa Brasil is organized by the Agency with the support and in partnership with several entities. This year, from May 11th to 25th, It's Natural participated in the New York edition; besides the companies from the sector that had pieces exhibited at the show, the project held a lecture for architects, designers and local press, where they could talk about the potential of Brazilian stones and the infinite possibilities of creations they provide. For the London edition, besides the direct action with local specifiers, there will be an opportunity for companies from the sector to exhibit design pieces. Details will soon be disclosed by ApexBrasil, the event organizer. If any company is not receiving notifications, please send an e-mail to apexbrasil@apexbrasil.com.br requesting inclusion in the mailing list.

The analyst and manager of the It's Natural sectoral project, from ApexBrasil, Emerson Raiol, highlighted the importance of the segment’s presence in events like this one. "The image of the project and Brazilian natural stones is being strengthened, reaching specialized professionals who still don't know much about our real potential, thus the sector is reaching another level and finding opportunities previously unknown or little explored," he said. The meeting with the management committee was conducted by Raiol and Rogerio Ribeiro (Centrorochas).