HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND -- Epiroc recently introduced Powerbit X with diamond-protected buttons, which can significantly prolong replacement intervals. Less exposure to danger for operators, more uptime and lower CO2 emissions are among the benefits, reports Epiroc. Fewer drill bit changes improve safety. The less time an operator spends on changing drill bits, the better. Every avoided bit change eliminates the risk of slipping and falling and prevents injured backs, hands and fingers, as well as increasing the drilling time.

“Powerbit X is a game-changer when it comes to safety,” said Goran Popovski, president of the Tools & Attachments division at Epiroc. “The diamond-protected buttons give the drill bits substantially longer service life than those with standard buttons, as well as maximizes the drilling time, which means fewer changes, higher productivity and less exposure to danger for operators.”