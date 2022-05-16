NEW YORK, NY -- Occupying the first place in the world ranking in geological diversity with more than 1,200 varieties of materials, Brazilian natural stones will be highlighted during the Casa Brasil New York 2022 show that is taking place between May 11th and 25th. Today, May 16th, at 7:15 p.m., the lecture "Meet the Power of Brazilian Stones" will be presented by the international specifier, Paulo Giafarov. The event is promoted by the Brazilian Center of Natural Stones Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), through the sectoral project “It's Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone.”

According to the vice president of Centrorochas, Fabio Cruz, the lecture aims at disclosing the potential of the national stone sector to the specifiers present at the show. "Besides the extraction potential, the country has a large manufacturing park to supply finished and semi-finished products, works of art, design and architecture, among others. The privilege of having large mineral reserves allows for large-scale production to meet demands in large volumes," he pointed out. As a result of the technological production capacity, the Brazilian stones go through modern and environmentally sustainable processes. More than 95% of all the water used in the production process is totally reused.

"We can say, without a doubt, that our materials are surprising for their colors, textures, patterns and finishing quality," said Giafarov, who will also highlight in his lecture the possibilities of use and creation with the national materials.