The Home Depot is launching a series of virtual workshops designed to help contractors manage and grow their businesses. The retailer is hosting free, interactive livestreams offering expert lessons taught by industry experts. The workshops will run every other month.

Built exclusively to help pros run their businesses more efficiently and profitably, each virtual workshop takes a deep dive into topics such as best practices in social media for business, managing business expenses, home improvement industry trends and more.

The March 8 workshop “Money in. Money Out. Manage Your Cashflow to Boost Your Business’ Success” is focused on managing expenses and maximizing net operating income. Dr. Jonathan Clarke from The Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business and The Home Depot Credit team will discuss cash flow management tips to boost business success.

The Home Depot began its in-store workshop programs in 1997 with the launch of its Kids Workshop program. Currently, there are three different virtual livestreams for DIYers including Homeowner 101, DIY Workshops and Seasonal Workshops.

In addition to the new Pro Virtual Workshops, The Home Depot helps Pros through its Pro Xtra loyalty program which offers members-only benefits including credit offerings, volume pricing, exclusive product offers, paint rewards, perks and more.

To learn more visit homedepot.com/c/pro_workshops.