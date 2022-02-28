MS International, Inc. (MSI), announced its newest showroom and distribution center in Raleigh, North Carolina. MSI has been positioned in the Charlotte market for years and with overwhelming growth and demand is expanding into Raleigh. The newest 70,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to open during Q1 of 2022 and will serve residential and commercial markets.

MSI Raleigh will welcome trade professionals and consumers to make the best product and design decisions for their specific needs. The showroom will feature products developed around lifestyles, trends, and budgets – complete with a state-of-the-art slab area featuring Q Premium Natural Quartz and Natural Stone; and bestselling products like Everlife LVT, Woodhills waterproof hardwood, Smithcliffs waterproof hybrid rigid core, and Arterra Porcelain Pavers.



