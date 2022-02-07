Industry veteran Dale Schleppenbach and Jon Schueter, both of Park Industries, presented “Integrating New Equipment into an Existing Fabrication Shop” in an educational session during The International Surface Event, which was held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, from February 1 to 3, 2022. An additional day of education was held on Monday, January 31st.

“You have to keep it relative because things keep changing,” Schleppenbach told an attendee at the start of the presentation. He, along with Schueter, pointed out several critical points to consider when determining when and how to invest in new machinery for a fabrication shop.