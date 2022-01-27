Official announcement from Vitoria Stone Fair:

January 27th, 2022



We are in solidarity with the moment we are going through and, above any business, we care for the health and well-being of everyone directly and indirectly involved in the realization of our events.



Thus, Milanez & Milaneze, the company that organizes the Vitoria Stone Fair, in consultation and with the consent of its partners – Union of Ornamental Stone, Lime and Limestone Industries of the State of Espírito Santo (Sindirochas), Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) and Marble and Granite Technological Center (Cetemag) –, announces the postponement of the event that was scheduled for the period from February 15 to 18, 2022, in Espírito Santo, Brazil.



The decision was taken in a sectoral manner, based on the current scenario of the dissemination of the ômicron variant and the impact on visitation and security of the event.



Aware of the importance of Vitoria Stone Fair for the ornamental stone market, we are already working to announce a new date soon, meeng the demand of the sector and the world calendar of fairs.



We, like all of you, are looking forward to being able to meet in person again and will work to make the next edition as successful as possible for all pairs involved.

