Immersed in the splendid mountain landscape of Alto Adige in Italy’s majestic Dolomites, the Montchalet resort combines exclusive quality, elegance and comfort. Like a refined residence, Montchalet offers guests luxurious suites with an intimate atmosphere, meeting the highest standards of service, hospitality, dining and wellness. Contributing to the overall elegance of the resort is the use of Patagonia quartzite and Sequoia Brown marble – both from the Exclusive Collection by Antolini.

“Montchalet was founded in 2017 thanks to the passion for hospitality, which I share with my family,” said Marco Pezzutto, owner of the hotel. “We immediately decided to focus on the requirements of the most demanding and selective guests who could not find a location in Val Gardena to match the magnificence of the Ortisei landscape, and the exceptional opportunities provided by the local context.”

Montchalet engages guests in a refined immersive experience -- making every moment of their stay unforgettable thanks to facilities that foster an overall sense of harmony while cultivating wellbeing. “Interior design is one fundamental aspect of Montchalet,” said Pezzuto. “The project has been interpreted along a single guideline, that of the balance between tradition and contemporary character. The materials, colors, furnishings and finishes were selected with extreme care -- emphasizing the drive for excellence that has always been one of our main values. The choice of enhancing various areas of the resort with unique exclusive natural stones moves precisely in this direction. To discover the marvelous world of these materials, we have decided, in particular, to rely on the expertise and experience of Antolini, a company that is a leader in the sector on a worldwide scale. They have guided us in an exciting search for the most remarkable solutions, capable of conveying the sensations we wanted to offer to our guests.”

The spaces set aside for wellness through water, such as the pool in the spa and the bathrooms inside the suites, feature the presence of natural stone surfaces of astonishing beauty -- capable of igniting the senses of sight and touch, connecting every guest with his or her own inner center and the surrounding natural world. “In the wellness area, the Antolini facing in Patagonia [quartzite] transforms the wall of the swimming pool into a fantastic natural tableau,” explained Pezzuto. “Pale zones with subtle shading stand out on a backdrop that is at times translucent, veiled by the mutable nuances of earth tones, alternating with complex black and golden ramifications.”

The precious temporal pattern of the material, rendered even more striking with its backlighting, is reflected on the water’s surface. This gives rise to an iridescent game of reflections, set on the stage of the large glass that separates the pool from the hotel patio, outwardly projecting the dreamy atmosphere of this space devoted to wellness of both the body and the spirit. Sequoia Brown marble becomes the absolute protagonist of the bathrooms inside the suites. An apt choice, in line with the architectural language of the resort, a contemporary reinterpretation of the style of alpine construction. The discreet welcoming image of the private spaces, generated by extensive use of wood, takes on value and tactile allure due to the presence of a stone of vibrant elegance, displaying its soft grain that links back to the idea of antique wooden surfaces. “In this case, the exceptional appeal of the flooring comes from Antolini’s Sequoia Brown, applied in a very special version,” said Pezzutto. “The marble has the typical geometric effects of parquet, conveying the impression of splendid boards placed horizontally and vertically. While providing extraordinary strength and durability, the floor conveys a sense of warmth usually associated with wood, as well as a dynamism skillfully amplified by the glass surfaces of the shower cabin, which reflect the marvelous patterns of the natural stone. On the wall, marble rises to the height of the mirror and then even further up, once again triggering a game of reflections and overlaps that accompanies guests throughout their experiences in contact with water.”