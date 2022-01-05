Hoody Active & Happiness sports hotel, on the eastern shore of Lake Garda, Italy, is a perfect example of how tile joints and installation patterns can become a striking design feature. The design was conceived by architect and interior designer Giulia Bortolotti, who focused on the concepts of play, motion and dynamism to create a modern informal hotel conveying a carefree positive atmosphere.

The interiors are an invitation to socialization and the sharing of spaces, while the colors -- primarily blue and yellow -- are bright and tastefully judged in both the furnishings and the coverings.

For the flooring throughout the public spaces, Mystone Ceppo di Gré stone-effect porcelain tile from Marazzi was selected. The 75x150cm format fits attractively into the design concept -- contrasting with the hotel’s modernity and providing a link to the outdoor areas. The staggered diagonal installation pattern emphasizes the dynamic character of the various rooms, while the blue joints dialogue with the use of lines and trajectories in a number of decorative features, a symbolic reference to the sports and games available at the hotel.