The Natural Stone Institute and Stone World will once again offer their regional one-of-a-kind stone industry events in 2022. These “Town Hall”-style sessions are specifically customized to meet the needs of attendees and strive to assist those in the stone industry to grow and develop by increasing shop efficiency, providing training resources and metrics for developing business plans, as well as much more.

The 2022 roster includes seven in-person events strategically located throughout the U.S. The live sessions not only provide an opportunity for learning, but also allow participants to problem solve and share ideas among each other, and network with leading suppliers of fabrication machinery, tooling and accessories, and stone care and installation products.

Additionally, there will be two virtual events. The online educational format proved successful during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they are being offered for those who can’t travel to an in-person event or anyone who prefers to attend virtually.

The 2022 Stone Summit lineup is as follows:

February 16 to 17 -- Virtual

March 10 -- Albuquerque, NM

April 20 to 21 --Virtual

May 4 -- Omaha, NE

June 9 --Seattle, WA

July 21 -- Chicago, IL

September 22 -- Fairfax, VA

October 6 -- Charlotte, NC

November 10 -- Sacramento, CA



“We are excited about the 2022 education series,” said Aaron Danke, CAE, Natural Stone Institute education manager. “We plan to bring innovative techniques for education that will make the experience even better for everyone.”



