AKRON, OH -- National Applied Construction (NAC) Products, Inc., NAC Products, Inc., the company that introduced the flooring industry to ECB® and crack isolation membrane technology, has unveiled a complete brand redesign including an updated logo, new packaging designs and new website at the same domain www.NACproducts.com.

The refreshed brand identity reflects the evolution of the organization that was founded in 1983 by Tom Duve. The original logo featured a dual-purpose acronym: known industry wide as “National Applied Construction,” NAC also stands for the names of Tom’s Children: Nick, Andy and Christie. These family principles continue under the leadership of Tom’s son-in-law and current president of NAC Brian Petit.

“We decided to execute a complete brand overhaul that would slightly alter the logo, transform our red and blue color scheme to a warmer black and green design that will stand out from our competitors and improve our website to be more intuitive and customer friendly,” said NAC President, Brian Petit. “We’ve preserved the traditions of family values and American manufacturing, which are alive and present in everything we produce and it’s very exciting to bring this new and fresh look to everything we are doing at NAC.”

For more information and to check out the new NAC website visit www.NACproducts.com.