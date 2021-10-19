SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA -- To further support professional development and continuing education, North America’s largest manufacturer of tile installation and flooring preparation products, Custom Building Products introduced Custom Technical University (CTU) Online Anytime via its newly redesigned website.

As part of an ongoing effort to support its contractor, architect and distribution customers, the new site offers multiple improvements highlighted by the addition of more than 25 short, content rich videos. Averaging five to 10 minutes, each CTU learning module is fact-filled and includes a quiz and an opportunity to earn a certificate of proficiency at completion.

With a goal of ensuring the job is done right the first time, modules focus on ANSI standards and TCNA installation methods, specification and application best practices, and understanding of jobsite and service conditions. Instructional topics include surface preparation, tile setting, grout and care all delivered in a comprehensive, structured educational environment.

“Our dedication to tile and flooring installation professionals is unwavering and thousands of contractors, architects and distributors have taken advantage of CTU classes onsite at Custom’s research and development facility,” said Reeve Haldeman, vice president of marketing, Custom Building Products. “Now, industry professionals can take the same standards-based program anytime, anywhere at their own pace.”