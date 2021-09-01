The glowing, luminous veins and silvery variations of Silver Stream generate a striking surface with dynamism and power. An Antolini exclusive, this marble has tones of gray, white and black, reflecting the movement of the naturally unforeseeable force of the material. As a facing with a contemporary style, it is particularly ideal for indoor settings. This natural stone is a refined material whose value lies in its distinct character and primordial timeless elegance.

Antolini's carefully selected natural stone designs each stand for unconstrained stylistic freedom. With worldwide exclusivity over the most astonishing materials and sole access to the quarries, Antolini is able to offer the most desired and recognizable natural masterpieces in multiple finishes through a network of distributors and partners. Driven by unbound curiosity and passion, Antolini brings Mother Nature's finest creations to light.

This Stone of the Month is supplied by Antolini. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com.