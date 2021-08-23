The Museum Hotel Antakya is home to the largest single piece antique stone floor mosaic known in the world with its museum of ancient Roman artifacts in Hatay, Turkey, one of the oldest cities in the world. Interior designer Aslı Arıkan Dayıoğlu of the design firm Designist collaborated with an interior design team, including Reyhan Uras, Ogün Aydoğu, Julide Çömlekçiler, Osman Yılmaz and Zafer Akyüz, to create a signature interior design throughout the hotel. Emre Arolat Architects was the design architect for the project.

With the objective for guests to relax and enjoy a calm environment, a soothing color palette of beige, orange and green tones flows throughout the hotel’s public spaces. At the heart of the interior design is the mosaic that was unearthed in archaeological excavations and viewed through glass walls from the hotel restaurant.

The hotel, which is owned by ASF Otelcilik ve Turizm, features Balance Spa and Fitness Center, Ayan Meyan A La Carte Restaurant and Sixty Six Night Club. A La Carte Restaurant Ayan Mayan is the central point of the Museum Hotel Antakya. The restaurant, which dominates the fascinating archaeological area below from its three levels, thus gained its own identity and became unique. While creating the spatial concept of the restaurant, the appetizers of Antakya, the center of gastronomy, and the spices that assist in creating unforgettable flavors, became a source of inspiration for the design team.

The imagery of spices was transformed into chain panels, designed by Kriska Dekor, creating a unique aesthetic to the space. Additionally, a custom floor tile was produced by Karo Siman. The front surface of the restaurant bar, called Rakı Bar, is clad with a specially manufactured Rescoo mosaic as a representation of grape and vine leaves. On the back wall, half-cut Rakı glasses and copper Ehli Keyfs are mounted on the mirror, creating a striking accent.

Reflecting the characteristics of the ancient city of Antakya, the yellowish-white limestone of the region inspired the design for the spa areas. At the Balance Spa, which competed as a finalist in the category of "Best Spa & Wellness" in Ahead Awards 2020, a tranquil space was designed with several shades of limestone. The design objective was to embrace the guests with softer hues at the entrance. A custom-designed hexagonal pattern repeats in different spaces and forms throughout the spa. While the entrance countertop, door handles and divider panels were made of metal, marble carved masses form the large bath. Designed in the heart of the cold baths, the water plashing of the fountain that echoes in the entire spa was brought to life as a representation of the water channels wandering in the streets of Antakya.