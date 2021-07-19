Charcoal Black Granite

Country of Origin: U.S. (St. Cloud, MN)

Bulk Density: ASTM C97

Avg. Bulk Density: 170 pcf

Absorption: ASTM C97

Avg. Absorption: 0.15%

Compressive Strength: ASTM C170

Avg. Compressive Strength: 32,370 psi

Modulus of Rupture: ASTM C99

Avg. Modulus of Rupture: 2,427 psi





This Stone of the Month is supplied by Coldspring. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com.