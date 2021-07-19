Charcoal Black Granite
Country of Origin: U.S. (St. Cloud, MN)
Bulk Density: ASTM C97
Avg. Bulk Density: 170 pcf
Absorption: ASTM C97
Avg. Absorption: 0.15%
Compressive Strength: ASTM C170
Avg. Compressive Strength: 32,370 psi
Modulus of Rupture: ASTM C99
Avg. Modulus of Rupture: 2,427 psi
This Stone of the Month is supplied by Coldspring. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com.