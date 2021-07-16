The international tile and stone show will be back in full swing in early July with a lineup of exhibitors, educational sessions and other featured programs

After having to reschedule last year’s show in New Orleans, LA, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Coverings is excited to return to one of its main homes at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from July 7 to 9, 2021. The international tile and stone show anticipates more than 300 exhibitors, who will be displaying their latest product introductions. The show will also feature a full line-up of educational sessions throughout its duration.

In addition to the tile and stone exhibits and complimentary educational opportunities, other features expected at Coverings for 2021 include international pavilions, live installation demonstrations, Coverings Installation and Design (CID) Awards and Rock Stars recognition.

“We are mindfully and actively planning a full tile and stone onsite experience that will supply those who attend Coverings 2021 in-person with the products, knowledge and connections they need to advance their businesses and sales,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the event planning company for Coverings.

New to Coverings 2021 are the Coverings Lounge, Society of American Mosaic Artists exhibits, co-location with the National Wood Flooring Association, and extended show hours. Show management explains that longer daily hours of Coverings 2021 will provide show-goers the ability to maximize their experiences each day. The Coverings 2021 exhibit hall will be open Wednesday, July 7th, and Thursday, July 8th, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibit floor will also be open Friday, July 9th, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The health and safety of all exhibitors and attendees is at the forefront for Coverings’ organizers. They have been diligently considering and planning health, cleaning and safety measures for Coverings 2021. A webpage on the Coverings website has been dedicated to address health and safety issues, and the page will continue to be updated leading to the event. For industry professionals that are unable to travel to the show in Orlando, Coverings 2021 is hosting an interactive virtual event online from July 7th to 9th.