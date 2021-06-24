Made with a fully vulcanized 3/16” thick rubber pad that will “bite” into the material for a solid grip that doesn’t slip and will not damage the stone.

Safely rated for 440 lbs per set (220 lbs each), the heaver the material, the stronger the grip.

With double handles, the Weha Stone Carry Clamps can support up to 4 workers, each taking a handle to lighten the load.