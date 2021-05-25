Indiana Limestone:



Country of Origin: U.S. (Indiana)

Water Absorption: 7.5%

Density: 2,306.66 kg/m3

Compressive Strength: 27.58 MPa

Modulus of Rupture: 4.83 MPa





This Stone of the Month is supplied by Polycor Inc. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com





