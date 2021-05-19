ARLINGTON, Va. – Coverings (coverings.com), the largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, today announced a lineup of informative sessions, some offering Continuing Education Units (CEUs), for Coverings 2021. Attendees of the event, taking place July 7-9, 2021, in Orlando, Florida, can benefit from an extensive offering of featured educational sessions highlighted in three tracks: Installation & Fabrication, Workforce & Profits and Materials & Trends. All of the learning opportunities are geared to provide eager show-goers with the relevant education they need to excel in today’s highly competitive tile, stone and design marketplace.

The Installation & Fabrication sessions at Coverings 2021 will provide attendees a wealth of information regarding industry best practices and cutting-edge techniques in installation and fabrication. Select sessions in these categories include, but are not limited to, “Tile Talks with the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA),” a lively and interactive open forum moderated and coordinated with NTCA technical trainers, featuring an emphasis on issues that are common in Florida and the Southeast; “State of the Stone Industry,” during which attendees can learn first-hand how industry leaders and peers are addressing matters ranging from government regulation, competing product challenges and forecasting market growth; “Trials and Tribulations of Tile Installations: A North American Perspective,” which will cover various tile challenges trade professionals have experienced in the United States and Canada during recent years; “Fabricator Forum Breakout Session,” an interactive session geared towards fabricators which will include technical, business administration and marketing breakout discussion groups; and more.

“No matter your role in the tile and stone industry, whether it be contractor, installer, fabricator, architect, remodeler, or beyond, there is a great deal of information to gain by attending the Installation & Fabrication sessions at Coverings 2021,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of the NTCA.

The Workforce & Profits sessions are designed to help attendees discover new and successful business practices and tactics to better grow and manage their business. Workforce & Profits sessions that should not be missed at Coverings 2021 include, “Recognize the Problem–Identifying Sales & Marketing Misalignment,” which will emphasize the importance of synergy and coordination between sales and marketing teams; “Managing a Family Business,” a robust panel discussion addressing challenges and best practices when running a family business; “Hard Surface Industry Town Hall,” which will be conducted by industry leaders and review key topics essential for the growth of natural hard surface products, including tile, natural stone and wood flooring; and “How to Increase Business Leads and Secure New Projects Through Material Bank,” a discussion with experts from Material Bank, the world’s largest building material marketplace, with many insights about how to generate leads and evolve with changes in the market.

“The Workforce & Profits sessions offer real take-aways, practical labor solutions and techniques for maximizing bottom-line profits,” said Rick Church, executive director of the Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA).

The Materials & Trends sessions at Coverings 2021 will focus on the breathtaking world of tile and stone. Select sessions will include, “Global Tile Trends,” a highly-anticipated and popular annual discussion among international tile experts to explore the latest trends and projects, pointing to where the tile industry is headed next; “Designer Talk: Don’t Fake It When You Make It–Reasons to Choose Natural Products,” which will explore the use of natural products as a key building material; “Environmental Responsibility, Human Wellness, Resilience–Hot Topics in Green Building and How the Tile Industry Fits,” an exploration of how green building principles, rooted in conservation, climate change awareness and bio diversity, have grown to now accept the idea of human wellness; “Plastic Based Materials (PBM)–Safety and Performance Issues with Not So Luxurious Vinyl Tile (LVT),” a session that will discuss performance and health issues associated with plastic flooring such as LVT; and others.

“Coverings 2021 Materials & Trends sessions are designed to inspire, inform and educate attendees in today’s fast-paced design industry and business climate,” said Alena Capra, Certified Master Kitchen & Bath Designer and Coverings spokesperson. “Because so many of the sessions offer complimentary CEUs, the sessions at Coverings 2021 are can’t-miss opportunities.”

Coverings’ robust educational offerings span all industry segments with comprehensive learning objectives and results. Attendees are advised to review the Coverings 2021 schedule to see all Coverings’ complimentary education sessions. Visit the Coverings website for more information about onsite and virtual opportunities taking place during Coverings 2021.

For more information and to register for Coverings 2021 at no cost, visit coverings.com.