The popularity of stone and tile being used in the bathroom continues to be on the rise, below is a small example of the latest trends and materials out there being used.

Antolini

Antolini's Belvedere, a granite in the Exclusive Collection, is characterized by unparalleled decorative potential. Antolini Belvedere granite is the ideal solution for creating sophisticated high-end environments. Antolini's carefully selected natural stone designs each stand for unconstrained stylistic freedom. With worldwide exclusivity over the most astonishing materials and sole access to the quarries, Antolini is able to offer the most desired and recognizable natural masterpieces in multiple finishes through a network of distributors and partners. Driven by unbound curiosity and passion, Antolini brings Mother Nature's finest creations to light.

Arizona Tile

The Shibusa series from Arizona Tile is an Italian-made color body porcelain tile offered in five neutral colors and six sizes. This series has a clean linear look that offers a simplistic and modern appeal. Inspired by the natural beauty of bamboo, its surface is artistically created to have a textured quality. It can be applied in a variety of installations and in various configurations, as the versatility of the sizes make for endless combinations. Because this material is a porcelain product, minimal maintenance is required.

Ceramiche Piemme

Characterized by magmatic and mineral black contrasts with iridescent whites, Ceramiche Piemme’s Opulence tile collection offers contemporary decorative effects -- both in the alternating installation of various shades for floors and surfaces and in the optical decors with designs that can be laid in 1930s meanders or 1970s modules (shown). The many shades in the Opulence collection are inspired by precious coarse-grained volcanic granites and accurately reproduce their movement and multitude of markings. Ceramic tiles and slabs are offered up to 60 x 120 cm, and are easy to lay and clean, according to the manufacturer. Floors created in this way are hygienic, durable and also suitable for installation in public areas.

Daltile

Daltile’s recently launched ColorMatch is a special order, custom color, glazed ceramic wall tile program, providing providing complete design freedom with monochromatic color tiles, according to Amber Leigh Martinson, senior director of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation. “If consumers or designers have a specific color in mind, but just can’t find it anywhere, our ColorMatch custom order program is their solution,” she said. “With ColorMatch, Daltile can create a wall tile color to match virtually any item. The consumer or designer simply provides Daltile with a swatch of fabric, piece of wallpaper, lamp, official school colors or a favorite Pantone color number, for example. Our expert tile lab will then custom create a free 3- x 6-inch sample tile in about one to two weeks.” Daltile’s ColorMatch tiles are available in 13 of the most popular tile sizes, ranging from 3 x 6 to 12 x 24 inches. The custom tiles are also available in four on-trend surface structures/textures: flat, bevel, artisan and wave, as well as in semi-gloss and matte finishes. ColorMatch tiles are Made In The USA and may be used on walls, backsplashes, countertops and pool linings. To complete the look, a full variety of trims are available in each custom color, ranging from jolly and quarter round to cove base corners, for example.

Island Stone

Island Stone’s Lava Glass mosaics incorporate iridescent and undulating surfaces that play with light in water. The shimmery wetscape look is sensual and inviting -- ideal for pools, showers and other water and water-adjacent applications. The fused glass tile features durable back paint applied at over 1,025 degrees Fahrenheit, giving the tiles a brilliant pearlescent color spanning the light and dark tones of each across a single mosaic. The tiles come in six colors -- Burning Ice, Cool Tropics, Deep Flow, Hazy Wave, Liquid Rock and Solid Ash -- evoking the blues and greens of island waters.

Mediterranea

Mediterranea’s Waterfalls series showcases a unique generation of never-before-seen stone graphics, designed with close attention to detail, depth and color. These unique stones offer graphics that flow like a waterfall from piece to piece, offering a distinctive design statement. Waterfalls’ American-made porcelain tiles are offered in three colors, White Water, River Rush and Niagara Crush, and three rectified sizes: 12 x 48, 8 x 48 and 24 x 48 inches. Waterfalls is also available in a 12- x 24-inch pressed format. Waterfalls’ ceramic 4- x 12-inch wall tiles are the perfect companion to complete your design vision.

MSI

MSI’s Aqua Blue Fire Glass offers bright cheery shades of blue to enhance the look of indoor and outdoor applications, creating a welcoming and eye-catching space. Made to withstand intense heat and weather conditions, these crushed glass stones are perfect for many uses, including fireplace glass and firepit glass, gardens, water features, aquariums, landscapes and more. This gorgeous crushed glass is available in 1/4-inch thickness, is Greenguard Indoor Air Quality Certified® and does not emit any soot, ash or harmful chemicals.

New Ravenna

New Ravenna presents four new mosaic designs in The Studio Line. The four new designs in The Studio Line are Casablanca, Lupita, Tangier and Tristan. Lupita, Tangier and Tristan are geometric motifs with historical references to Moroccan architectural elements. Casablanca is a simplified floral pattern inspired by the Casablanca lily. The designs combine stone with either Glazed Basalto or brushed brass, which creates both texture and vibrant patterns. With the addition of these four new designs, there are now a total of 72 selections in The Studio Line. These mosaics can also be made to order with material and finish preferences, but then require a longer lead time. Mosaics in The Studio Line can be installed on walls and floors, indoors and out.

Ceramiche Refin

Ceramiche Refin presents its new collection Riflessi, the result of a research project inspired by the Mediterranean regions, their atmospheres and traditions, and the coastal panoramas where the colors of the sun and the sea combine with those of the vegetation and the land. This collection of porcelain tiles is characterized by bright colors and "brush strokes" that reinterpret an ancient artisan manual decorative technique. The range is enriched by three different decorative motifs -- Amalfi, Fiore and Forme – and the Caleidos mosaics, which recall the styles and colors of the ornamental motifs typical of Mediterranean regions. Amalfi interprets the flavor of tradition, Fiore embodies a single-tone stylized flower and Forme represents a geometric sign replicated to create an abstract, potentially infinite pattern.

Walker Zanger

Handmade To Order from Walker Zanger is a customizable ceramic tile collection offered in thousands of unique shapes and color combinations. The single-batch ceramic tile collection is ideal for those seeking aesthetic exclusivity and personalization in interior residential or commercial spaces. The collection includes 32 white clay body shapes, varying from mesh-mounted mosaics to field and organic shapes that can be paired with 108 color options, 38 of which are new to the brand and were developed to create a well-rounded spectrum of warm and cool tones.

Wilsonart

Wilsonart’s new Quartz Calacatta Collection features unique designs inspired by Calacatta marble, derived from Italy’s Carrara region. Available in an array of designs with vibrant whites and deep elegant veining, the collection timelessly and effortlessly complements a wide variety of interiors and provides an environmentally sustainable choice while offering one of the world’s most sought-after marble looks. Wilsonart Quartz is man-made, using state-of-the-art technology that gives architects, designers and homeowners color consistency throughout slabs, and allows for a beautiful installation. Furthermore, engineered quartz offers the best of both worlds: a coveted look combined with daily ease of maintenance and long-term durability.