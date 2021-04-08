The sea welcomes its roots, while history and mythology are inextricably intertwined. But whichever way you look at it, be it from the fascinating Sicilian hinterland or from magical Tunisia, Trapani remains a city extremely rich in beauty and culture, an interweaving and crossroads of important events and different cultures that have left their mark on its life -- and also, in its architecture.

The historical center of Trapani, in fact, winds through alleys that ooze with the history of the Sicilians, mixed with Arabs, Normandy Jews and Spaniards. The resulting architecture speaks of an economy that developed between maritime, farming and mining tendencies and gives it such heterogeneous facets that all the traditions of an ecumenical people emerge, almost capable of encompassing the entire anthropological heritage.

In this context of strong antiquity and tradition, along with new design trends, are mixed, looking at the most contemporary styles and adapting them to the natural context, for a result of great constructive charm. This is the case of a private villa located on the heights of Trapani -- overlooking the sea. It is an extremely modern and elegant structure where minimal design has made use of defined and clear lines that blend well with the surrounding environment. The choice of materials provides added value, with large windows transfusing light and warmth to the interior and, at the same time, allowing the homeowner and guests to experience the wonderful view from above that poetically steals from the sea and the city.

In this context, outdoor spaces act as a trait d'union between architecture and nature, reconciling colors and shapes with the surrounding landscape. The choice of furnishing floors and walls with the Built series by Caesar dominates in these solutions. This modern series of great impact in its essential and minimal composition, where the ceramic interpretation of cement is the master and adapts with extreme versatility to interpret aesthetics and functionality, in a balance that is not only stylistic but also emotional.

In this Sicilian villa, the chromatic choice has fallen on “Yard,” a warm and bright gray that interprets the purest meaning of cement. In this way, it blends naturally with the surrounding rock and, at the same time, accentuates the reflection of light and Sicilian warmth, giving the rooms a welcoming atmosphere.

As a material, Built was chosen in 120- x 120-cm format of Aextra20, the Caesar solution dedicated to outdoor spaces thanks to its increased thickness of 20 mm. It is a combination of great functionality -- combining aesthetic versatility and high performance. If the large size provides for extending the spaces and giving them a natural expansion, the Aextra20 perfectly squared and rectified monolithic slabs in 20 mm thickness guarantee perfect functionality outdoors, thanks to the durability and resistance of porcelain tiles and the non-slip surface finish, ideal for safety in all weather conditions.