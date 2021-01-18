Bianco Superiore quartzite
Country of Origin: Brazil
Modulus of Rupture (dry): 7.54 MPa (dry)
Compressive Strength: 197.0 MPa (dry)
Water Absorption: 0.25%
Flexural Strength (dry): 8.22 Mpa (dry)
Apparent Porosity: 0.67%
This Stone of the Month is supplied by Brothers in Granite. Technical details provide a frame of reference only. Because stone is a product of nature, testing to determine specific physical qualities should be repeated for each project. To submit your own Stone of the Month, send a high-resolution digital image, along with the relevant technical data, to richinellij@bnpmedia.com.
www.brothersingranite.com