Ege Seramik’s newest wall tile collection, FABIA, outshines the competition with on-trend geometric shapes and rich colors. These eye-catching 10 x 11” pressed hexagon tiles, have a high-gloss finish, are offered in four "with-it" colors, (white, taupe, grey and black) each being highlighted with a smooth, flowing texture.

“Our design team once again captured the lastest look with this new collection,” beamed Alp Er, General Manager of Ege Seramik USA. “Hexagon tile designs are making quite a comeback for vertical applications. By combining the durability of porcelain tile with intense beauty… any installation becomes both beautiful and practical.”