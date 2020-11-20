This year Hyundai Living & Culture (L&C) had the privilege to play a small part in the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Cleveland, Ohio with our premium quartz countertop brand, HanStone Quartz.

“It was a privilege to be able to play a small role in this incredibly rewarding St. Jude Dream Home project with Cleveland Custom Homes and Rocksolid Surfaces for a very meaningful mission,” said Jerry Costin, Hyundai L&C USA Business Development Manager, Cleveland, Ohio.

Started in 1991 by Dr. Donald Mack in Shreveport, Louisiana, the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has become one of the largest fund-raisers for St. Jude Children’s Hospital nationwide, raising more than $270 million for the hospital since 1991. Fast-forward to 2020 St. Jude, with the help of its partners, has given away 400+ houses in over 40 different markets

This year’s builder, Cleveland Custom Homes (CCH), has been the proud builder of five (working on six) St. Jude Dream Homes. “We believe in the spirit of generosity. We consider ourselves fortunate and express our gratitude by paying it forward,” says Jeff Crawford, President of CCH. HanStone Quartz was donated and used throughout the home in the kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms.

The French Country inspired home, located in Olmstead Falls, just outside Cleveland, Ohio, has a classic European feel while also incorporating some newer, more modern elements that are popular at the moment. This was done by using features like arched doorways and exposed brick walls, black windows, a 2-sided shiplap fireplace, and exposed beams. “One of the most special features in this year’s home was the master bathroom walk-in shower. We used HanStone Quartz in Soho (Check out Soho here) to create a single surface slab shower surround that came out stunning,” said Rose Chandler, interior designer, CCH.