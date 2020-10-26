ARLINGTON, Va. – Coverings ( coverings.com ), the largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, announced today it is accepting submissions for 2021 Coverings Installation and Design (CID) Awards and nominations for their Rock Star Awards. Competitor submissions of tile and stone projects for entry to the CID Awards, and nominations for Rock Stars, will be accepted online through Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 5 p.m. EST. Winners of both programs will be honored onsite at Coverings 2021, as well as in various media outlets, the Coverings website, and social channels.

The two venerated awards programs collectively acknowledge the tile and stone industry’s exceptional design and installation projects of the year, while celebrating the talent and innovation of emerging leaders in the profession.

“Following the current events of the year, we are thrilled to celebrate positive news and exciting happenings in the tile and stone industry, through the newly announced 2021 CID Awards and Rock Star Awards,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the management company for Coverings. “Both award programs highlight dedicated, creative and talented leaders in the tile and stone field, and Coverings’ continued efforts to help grow and support the industry’s success.”

Coverings’ Rock Star Awards

The seventh annual Coverings Rock Star Awards will recognize emerging industry leaders from 2020. Nominations may be submitted by or before the Dec. 18, 2020, 5 p.m. deadline by using Coverings’ Rock Star nomination form.

Qualifying nominees must be 35 years of age or younger and employed as one of the following professions: architect, designer, distributor, retailer, contractor/installer, fabricator, specifier, manufacturer, and/or trade association personnel.

Nominees are reviewed by a committee of industry leaders who evaluate the contenders’ experience levels; professional certifications or affiliations; previous awards or accolades; prior speaking engagements at industry events; quantity of published works; impact in the tile and stone industry; and what sets them apart as emerging leaders in the industry.

The winners will be recognized onsite at Coverings 2021; included in a Coverings press release distributed to dozens of publications; and highlighted in a year-long professional feature on the Coverings’ website and via Coverings social channels.

A full list of 2020 winners can be seen on Coverings’ Rock Stars winners feature page.

Coverings’ Installation and Design Awards

The CID Awards celebrate outstanding design and installation in residential and commercial tile and stone projects. Architects, designers, builders, contractors, distributors, retailers, installers, and other industry professionals may submit their projects through the CID project submittal portal by or before the Dec. 18, 2020, 5 p.m. deadline.

Projects submitted for review will be judged and awarded using eight categorical designations: Residential Tile Installation, Residential Tile Design, Residential Stone Installation, Residential Stone Design, Commercial Tile Installation, Commercial Tile Design, Commercial Stone Installation, and Commercial Stone Design. Project entries are free of charge, and multiple entries are encouraged.

An independent panel of judges will evaluate projects for levels of creativity, craftsmanship and use of materials. The projects can be located internationally but must have been completed between January 2019 and December 2020 for review eligibility.

The winners will be determined when the judging process has concluded in early spring 2021. They will be recognized onsite at the show, in various media publications, on Coverings’ social media channels, and online via the CID winners feature page.

TileLetter, Tile Magazine, and Contemporary Stone & Tile Design are the 2021 CID Awards sponsors.

For more information about registering for and attending Coverings 2021, visit coverings.com.