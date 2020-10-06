After a multiyear, $2.5 million renovation, the historic Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis, MN, unveiled its Anda Spa to much fanfare. The philosophy at Anda is one rooted in balance, with a mission to reconnect mind, body and spirit by capitalizing on the healing powers of crystals and, specifically, quartz. Cambria is featured throughout the space, showcasing seven designs and the product’s versatility in numerous applications.

Wischermann, a leading hospitality company, and their interior design partners at ESG Architecture & Design, and Cambria, including their fabrication and installation divisions, all worked hand-in-hand on the final schematic. The ESG team looked for product solutions to the challenges of a spa environment: humidity, moisture, and acid- and oil-based skincare treatments. With Cambria being 100% nonabsorbent and maintenance free, they had confidence the durable product would stand up to the demands of spa traffic. Throughout the 17,000-square-foot spa, more than 3,000 square feet of Cambria was installed in unique and inspiring applications.

The statement-making black-and-white Rose Bay design welcomes guests in the lobby. In creating this reception desk, there was a challenge to avoid using mitered edges to accommodate aesthetic preferences. Instead of resorting to a standard butt joint, where oftentimes the focus is an unsightly seam, the Cambria team designed a unique detail using a 1/4- x 1/4-inch lacquered dado. This creates the illusion of robust stone pieces coming together with an elegant and purposeful reveal and forms a shadow line, hiding the actual joint.

Upon entering the spa, Cambria can be found in locations such as the cedar-flanked sauna. It is complemented by warm gold accents found in Golden Dragon. The Cambria product is successful in this application because the temperature change in the environment is gradual, not a rapid and dramatic change which could damage the product. Even though that is the case, there is special care that went into the install to ensure there was no direct heat transfer from the warming unit to the Cambria piece.

Queen Anne, a darker design with white large-scale veining, coats the walls in the wet treatment space. The use of Cambria slabs eliminated any need for dirt-collecting grout, which is key in a spa environment.

The cladding was installed over a water-proofed backing material using a modified latex mortar/thinset. The material used to install the Cambria may change based on the waterproofing method, so always check the recommendations provided by the waterproofing membrane and backer manufacturer.

To add dimension to the rain shower space, two beveled polished edges were joined together to create a V groove. A feature wall was created using both 2cm and 3cm slabs on another wall.

Cambria worked closely with the contractor to come up with an installation schedule that called for the Cambria to be installed first, prior to the tile floor. This sequence created an easier install for the slabs. It is quicker and allows for less grinding of the product onsite, and since the tile has to be cut to the wall anyway, it doesn’t create extra work for the tile setter.

Cambria’s Myddleton design was installed behind the whirlpool and is illuminated with LED so it glows, and everything radiates around it.

Brittanicca Warm was employed around the fireplace. A Cambria application like this must be designed and installed to mitigate heat transfer while the fireplace is in use, so soft seams with a color-matched silicone were used.