Polyblend Plus Grout from Custom Wins Prestigious Golden Hammer Award from Hardware & Building Supply Dealer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA -- Polyblend® Plus grout from Custom® Building Products was recently named a 2020 Golden Hammer award-winner from Hardware & Building Supply Dealer. The iconic award recognizes the best new building and home improvement products each year based on innovation, value and shelf appeal as judged by the Hardware & Building Supply Dealer editorial staff.

Affirming its “Right Grout. Right Color. For Any Job” declaration, Custom Building Products found a way to make the most popular grout in North America, Polyblend, even better. Polyblend Plus has brighter, enhanced color and is more efflorescence resistant than its predecessor without compromising the durability professionals expect from the proven Polyblend product. Available in sanded and non-sanded versions, Polyblend Plus accommodates joints up to 1/ 8 inch (3mm) for interior or exterior installations, including floors, countertops, walls, ceilings, showers, fountains and pool. The polymer-modified, cement-based grout produces hard, dense joints that resist shrinking, cracking and wear.