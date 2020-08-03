Dallas, TX – Marazzi’s new Coastal Effects recently received the “Best Product Design” award from Oceanside Glass & Tile. Launched in Spring of 2020, the Coast Effects collection lives up to Marazzi’s reputation as the style leader in tile.

“Marazzi continues to offer trend-forward designs with a flair for bold Italian style,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation, parent company of Marazzi USA. “Our new Coastal Effects offering creates rich designs using molten glass mosaics.”

“We spent months and months working on the different color combinations for Coastal Effects,” said Shelly Halbert, lead product designer for Marazzi USA. “We are so proud of the end result. This new collection offers homeowners and designers vibrant color tones in four color combinations from sapphire blue to a deep onyx, creating ribbons of color. On-trend geometric mosaic shapes take form in Coastal

Effects with small picket mosaics, large picket mosaics, and trellis mosaics accented with antique mirror.”

“Blues of all shades are trending right now, especially since the announcement of Classic Blue as Pantone’s 2020 Color of the Year,” added Halbert. “In Coastal Effects, we specifically included two different blue hues to meet the growing demand for more blue tile options. This unique collection adds a luxurious feel to any space.”

