Miami, FL - The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association (ASCER) announces the call for entry for the annual Tile of Spain Awards of Architecture, Interior Design and Final Degree Project.

Sponsored by Endesa, and the Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade (ICEX), the Tile of Spain Awards have forged a prestigious reputation, promoting the use of Spanish ceramic tiles in architecture and interior design projects worldwide.

In previous years the panel of judges was chaired by prestigious architects: Jacob van Rijs, Jorge Silvetti, Iñaki Ábalos, Emilio Tuñón, Manuel Gallego, Juan Navarro Baldeweg, Alberto Campo Baeza, Gonçalo Byrne, William J.R. Curtis, Terence Riley, Eduardo Souto de Moura, Carlos Ferrater, Luís Moreno Mansilla, Patxi Mangado, Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra, Mathías Klotz, Benedetta Tagliabue and Víctor López Cotelo. The panel of judges for the 2020 edition has yet to be confirmed.

The Tile of Spain Awards have a prize fund of €39,000 ($44,082) shared between three categories. The two main categories, Architecture and Interior Design, each have cash prizes of €17,000 ($19,214). The Final Degree Project award has a cash prize of €5,000 ($5,625). The panel of judges is also entitled to give two special mentions in each category.

Entries from Spain and abroad are being accepted now through October 23, 2020. Visit www.tileofspainawards.com to enter the contest or learn more about the Tile of Spain Awards.