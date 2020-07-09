A fresh take on the original Powr-Grip hand-held vacuum cups

Engineering for the Future

Wood’s Powr-Grip® (WPG) developed the first hand-held vacuum cups in the 1960s and has gained the reputation of being the gold standard in glass, stone and metal materials handling. This has been achieved through our commitment to high standards for quality, design and safety.

The recent disruptions in global supply networks and related material cost increases have revealed a need to future-proof the hand cups so many people have come to trust and depend on. After conducting a new engineering analysis and streamlining our manufacturing processes, WPG will be making some minor, but meaningful, updates to our best-selling hand cups.

What’s changed?

Aluminum plungers will replace brass plungers to help avoid disruptions in material supply.

will replace brass plungers to help avoid disruptions in material supply. New vacuum pads provide superior grip, as well as easier attachment to lightly textured surfaces.

provide superior grip, as well as easier attachment to lightly textured surfaces. Improved metal handles offer an updated coating for a more secure hand-hold.

What hasn’t changed?

The Price: One goal of the refit project is to protect customers against future price increases. We expect investment in manufacturing efficiencies will largely pay for themselves.

One goal of the refit project is to protect customers against future price increases. We expect investment in manufacturing efficiencies will largely pay for themselves. Your hand cups will operate in the same user-friendly ergonomic way you’re used to.

Design standards and commitment to quality: The new hand cups are designed with the same strict engineering standards and pass the same inspections as before. Each cup is individually tested before ever leaving our facility.

The new hand cups are designed with the same strict engineering standards and pass the same inspections as before. Each cup is individually tested before ever leaving our facility. Replacement parts: Other than a new number for the vacuum pad, the replacement part SKU’s have not changed. Your instructions and our website will give you the correct parts information.

A commitment to continuous improvement

We understand that changes to tried and trusted products may be unexpected. But we guarantee that the only changes you’ll notice are good ones ― the best being the future-proofing of the hand cups you rely on to do jobs safely. The redesigned hand cups begin shipping in July. For more information, please contact your authorized dealer or WPG technical sales representative at contactus@wpg.com.