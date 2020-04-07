Machine of the Month: MFL004 Stradora from Ferrari & Cigarini

The MFL004 Stradora from Ferrari & Cigarini is a fully automatic CNC bridge saw used for cutting slabs, makes holes for sinks, making miter cuts and features a 360° head rotation. The saw can cut from user prepared drawings or using a list of more than 200 pre-installed cuts in the software. The machine is able to efficiently cut quartz and ceramic slabs because the structure is lowered. The saw fits blades that are 300 to 400 mm in diameter. The MFL004 has the ability to run an optimized rpm and features a table with a double layer (wood and rubber) to reduce vibration and increase stability and grip.

In its available configurations, the MFL004 Stradora can perform:

Straight cuts for shop fitting and stairways

Tilted and curved cut

Cut out and nesting with disc and core drill / incremental finger bit

Milling

Ferrari & Cigarini offers many solutions for quartz and ceramic slab processing, including cutting, edging and gluing.