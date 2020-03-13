Stone Industry Education series postpones Denver and Boston events

A message from The Stone Industry Education team:

In recent days we have seen the continued spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world and here in the U.S. as well. With the increased availability of testing, we can expect that confirmed cases of COVID-19 will continue to grow. Minimizing travel and group events is one tactic to slow the spread of the virus and protect those with weak immune systems.

Specific to our upcoming Stone Industry Education Events (Stone Summits), we have decided to reschedule the following events to later in the year:

April 2nd event in Denver, Colorado (hosted by Arizona Tile)

May 7th event in Westwood, MA (hosted by Daltile)

Our team will be working with the event hosts to determine the new date.

At this time all other events will proceed as planned, however, we will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and make adjustments as necessary.

We appreciate your understanding and stand ready to answer any questions.

Sincerely,

David Madonia, Stone World Group Publisher

Jim Hieb, NSI CEO

Aaron Dahnke, NSI Education Manager