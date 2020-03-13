A positive showing at TISE 2020

The opening day of The International Surface Event (TISE), including StonExpo/Marmomac, drew a countless amount of visitors who eagerly waited in a seemingly endless line to register for the stone, tile and flooring exhibition. From the start of the first day, there was a vibe of excitement on the show floor, which contained packed aisles from morning through the afternoon.

While the international event officially began on Tuesday, January 28th, the recently reformatted education program, referred to as Converge, started with a full-day of session on Monday, January 27th. Many attendees were present for the educational sessions, which covered three specific categories: “Suits” targeting business matters, “Hammer & Nails” that focused on technical issues and “Creatives” – ranging from topics on design to social media strategies.

Additional educational presentations could be found at the Natural Stone Institute and Marmomac’s booths.

Live demonstrations were also widely seen on the show floor. Attendees gathered to see large fabrication machinery in operation, as well as to view the latest software programs geared to helping fabricators run an efficient shop. The Cage, operated by the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance, was also a show highlight.

TISE 2021 is slated for January 26 to 28th, with the educational component beginning on January 25th. It will remain at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.