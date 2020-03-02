Working as a family

As a fourth generation co-owner of Murphy Marble Co. in Chicago, IL, Susan Van Etten is deeply rooted in the stone industry. She and her three brothers, Tom Van Etten, Bernie Van Etten III and Michael Van Etten, also own Galloy & Van Etten, Inc., which was founded in 1899 by their great-grandfather, Abram Van Etten, as a fabricator of Indiana limestone. He later went on to purchase Murphy Marble, a fabrication and installation company specializing in custom stonework. Van Etten’s involvement in the stone industry began at a young age, when she assisted her family with the business.

“Working with my dad has been a wonderful experience, as he was my first mentor,” said Van Etten, when recalling some of her favorite moments of working in the stone business. “I liked going out to jobsites with him and watching him interact with the contractors and installers in the field — learning on the go. He trusted me and he taught me well — hard work and good relationships matter.”

Van Etten went on to explain that it was her grandfather that expanded the business into doing some marble projects and gave work to a small marble shop in the neighborhood owned by Bob Murphy. “When Bob died in the early 1950s, we purchased the company,” she said. “We kept the name Murphy Marble and expanded and grew the company over the years.”

With Galloy & Van Etten dating back more than 120 years, Van Etten said they have records and photos that go back to the early 1900s. “We have photos of horses and then when the train would come through,” she said. “Now so many things have changed. I remember pre cell phones and pre computers. I am a proud fourth generation. While many things have changed, some things are the same.”

Murphy Marble Co. specializes in and fabricates marble, granite, slate, soapstone and quartzite, and the company also provides installation services. “Our forte is custom work, commercial and high-end residential. We’ve been fortunate to have had a long-time shop foreman, and very skilled people in the shop and in the field. We still do a lot of work by hand.”

The fabrication shop is separated from Galloy & Van Etten’s by what used to be the train track and is now a bike trail. The companies share the same office. The facilities are equipped with machinery from Park Industries, including an Accu-Cut bridge saw, a dual turntable Jaguar Pro 3000 bridge saw, an automatic polisher and Infinity CNC stoneworking center. Additionally, the workers in the shop utilize a Marmo Meccanica HT-1 bridge saw, several saws from Sawing Systems and Tysaman saws, as well as five New Albany stone planers and a BM gangsaw to cut blocks of stone.

Between the two companies, there are 20 workers in the shop and five in the office. The number of installers in the field varies depending on the projects.

“We are original members of the Allied Stone Institute (ASI),” said Van Etten. “My grandfather started it with Mr. Halquist from Halquist Stone in Wisconsin. ASI just celebrated their 60th anniversary recently. We joined the Marble Institute of America (now the Natural Stone Institute) in 1983 and were company number 68.

“I started in the business pre kitchen countertop boom,” Van Etten went on to say. “Over the years, I have participated and attended many conventions and trade shows, such as StonExpo, TISE, Coverings, the Natural Stone Institute Study Tours and roundtable discussions. I have a great understanding of stone. I have an ability to identify different types of stone, and then the process of procuring the materials. I enjoy sourcing, matching and purchasing the materials for new and historic and renovation jobs.”

Among some of the most memorable projects that Van Etten recalls are the Illinois State Capitol Renovation, the Chicago White Sox Ballpark, the suites at the United Center, The Art Institute of Chicago, Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, University of Chicago, the historic renovation of the Chicago Tribune Lobby and The Arts Club of Chicago, as well as some fun and interesting restaurant and retail projects. “We also had some special residences, which we have seen the stone from quarry to installation, and where I have some wonderful relationships with the homeowners,” she said. “We have stayed in touch and done maintenance and restoration on their lovely homes over the years.”