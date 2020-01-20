Tile and stone product trends

Lunada Bay Tile introduces Sonaré, a hand-cast glass tile offering a meditative exploration of color. The collection captures the look of rising incense, playfully encapsulating wisps of whimsical color within glass. Sonaré comes in two 3- x 9-inch formats: Tone features a lightly textured surface that evokes layers of water freezing on a lake. Sonic layers dimensionality and textural relief reminiscent of sound waves or record grooves. The larger 3- x 9-inch formats also offer an ideal complement to many other Lunada Bay Tile collections, allowing for mixing and matching of materials to create stunning surfaces in a mixed-media effect. www.lunadabaytile.com

Pierre des Rêves by Panaria Ceramics is inspired by a mix of stones from different regions, all characterized by an untreated surface onto which the passing of time has engraved authentic and articulated textures which convey all the flavors of an ancestral naturalness. Developed in a vast range of formats, the collection features different thicknesses to respond to varying design tastes and requirements, enabling a customized design for all indoor and outdoor areas of a home — seamlessly blending styles, colors and surfaces. www.panaria.it