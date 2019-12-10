Emperador Brown marble adds to high-rise elegance

The Fendi Tower is an innovative project by the A++ International Architecture and Interior Design Firm in Panama. It has brought exceptional unique Italian style to the new residential area at the Santa María Golf & Country Club, which is the most prestigious part of the city.

The interior of the 66-story building features the sophisticated elegance of furniture by the legendary brand Fendi, which is fused with luxurious qualities of Italian marble to create a highly exclusive atmosphere.

Prized fabrics and artisan details are at the heart of the interior design scheme, which has a great deal in common with the world of fashion. Marble, glass and metal are among the materials that are alternated in playful contrasts and unique breathtaking blends.

Taking center stage is Emperador Brown marble, which was supplied by the Italian stone producer Margraf. The marble possesses a magnificent dark brown color -- verging on black in some areas -- with veins in warm hazelnut, cream and greenish hues. It is one of the most modern, cutting-edge stone materials around and it is suitable for a variety of uses, including both indoor and outdoor applications, according to the stone producer.

For the Fendi Tower, Emperador Brown marble was selected for the long reception desk in the lobby – creating a striking entrance for those entering the building. The material was also employed throughout the residential living spaces for accent walls, flooring and kitchen countertops, including dramatic center islands with a waterfall edge.

The marble elevates the aesthetic of the stunning spacious rooms in all of the apartments, which range in size from approximately 300 to 400 square meters and feature large glass doors and windows. There are views of the ocean from the expansive terraces, and with only two homes on each floor privacy and peacefulness are guaranteed.

The residential tower is surrounded by thriving Caribbean vegetation and it has a sizeable entrance hall with a 24-hour concierge service, infinity pool, spa, gym, squash courts, sun terrace, business center and playground for children.